BRIEF-Steve Madden's Q4 Retail Comparable Store Sales Decreased 5.1 Pct

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Steven Madden Ltd:

* - RETAIL COMPARABLE STORE SALES FOR Q4 OF 2017 DECREASED 5.1 PCT

* STEVEN MADDEN - DILUTED EPS FOR FISCAL YEAR 2017 IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE AT HIGH END OF CO‘S PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED GUIDANCE RANGE

* STEVE MADDEN ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR 2017 SALES RESULTS

* Q4 SALES $364.4 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $360.4 MILLION

* Q4 REVENUE VIEW $360.3 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2017 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.22, REVENUE VIEW $1.54 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S