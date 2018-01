Jan 5 (Reuters) - Steyr Motors Corp:

* SAYS SHAREHOLDERS SCRAP STAKE TRANSFER PLAN ISSUED IN 2017

* SAYS IT SIGNS NEW SHARE TRANSFER PLAN, SHAREHOLDERS PLAN TO TRANSFER 197.9 MILLION SHARES IN THE COMPANY, EQUIVALENT TO 25.1 PERCENT OF TOTAL ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL, AT 9.5 YUAN ($1.46) PER SHARE TO CHENGDU TECH FIRM Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2Eb6kwX Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4858 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)