BRIEF-SThree Says FY Revenue Up 9 Pct On Constant Currency Basis To 1.1 Bln STG

Jan 29 (Reuters) - SThree Plc:

* “ENCOURAGING OVERALL RESULT FOR 2017, WITH GROUP BUSINESS PROFILE CONTINUING TO REMIX TO CONTRACT AND INTERNATIONAL MARKETS”‍​

* FY REVENUE ​1.11 BILLION POUNDS VERSUS 959.9 MILLION POUNDS

* FY GROSS PROFIT 287.7‍​ MILLION POUNDS VERSUS 258.7 MILLION POUNDS

* LOOKING AHEAD TO 2018, MOMENTUM OF CONTRACT BUSINESS AND STRENGTH OF PERFORMANCES IN USA AND CONTINENTAL EUROPE LEAVE US WELL-POSITIONED FOR GROWTH‍​

* PROPOSED FINAL DIVIDEND OF 9.3P ‍​

* BENEFIT OF THE RESTRUCTURING AND RELOCATION OF OUR SUPPORT SERVICE FUNCTION IN THE UK IS EXPECTED TO BE FULLY REALISED DURING 2019. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: