Aug 14 (Reuters) - Stifel Financial Corp:

* Stifel Financial Corp says ‍ on Aug 14, 2017, co announced that its board of directors has authorized a dividend program

* Stifel Financial Corp - ‍ board declared a quarterly cash dividend on company's common stock of $0.10 per share, payable September 15, 2017​ Source text: (bit.ly/2uHXfYw) Further company coverage: