June 21 (Reuters) - Stifel Financial Corp

* Stifel financial corp - 2q17 fixed income brokerage revenue for instituitional segment is tracking 18 percent-22 percent below previous guidance - sec filing

* Stifel financial - advisory pipeline for instituitional segment remains ahead of last year's levels, expect fy 2017 results may be more weighted to second half