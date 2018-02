Feb 22 (Reuters) - STILLFRONT GROUP AB (PUBL):

* ‍OCT-DEC NET REVENUES AMOUNTED TO 53.2 MSEK (CORRESPONDING PERIOD 2016: 24.6 MSEK)​

* OCT-DEC ‍EBITDA AMOUNTED TO 15.4 MSEK (6.8) EXCLUDING EFFECTS OF REVALUATIONS OF CONDITIONAL CONTINGENT CONSIDERATIONS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)