* REG-STILLFRONT GROUP AB: QUADRUPLED NUMBER OF PLAYERS YOY

* DURING Q3 OF 2017, AVERAGE NUMBER OF MAUS WAS 1,158,799

* NUMBER OF DAUS WAS 234,915 ON AVERAGE DURING Q3

* Q3 2017 ACHIEVED AN INCREASE OF 48% REGARDING NUMBER OF MAU AND 68% REGARDING NUMBER OF DAUS AS COMPARED WITH Q2 OF 2017