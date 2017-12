Dec 28 (Reuters) - Stilwell Value Partners :

* STILWELL VALUE PARTNERS SAYS DO NOT BELIEVE VALUE OF ALCENTRA ASSETS IS ADEQUATELY REFLECTED IN CURRENT MARKET PRICE OF ITS COMMON STOCK‍​

* STILWELL VALUE PARTNERS VII LP REPORTS A 7.2 PCT STAKE IN ALCENTRA CAPITAL CORP AS OF DEC 18 - SEC FILING

* STILWELL VALUE PARTNERS SAYS HOPE TO WORK WITH ALCENTRA TO REDUCE ITS SHARE PRICE'S DISCOUNT TO NET ASSET VALUE Source text: (bit.ly/2pVcRdh)