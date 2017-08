Aug 2 (Reuters) - Stingray Digital Group Inc:

* Stingray reports first quarter 2018 results

* Stingray digital group inc - qtrly ‍ net income per share diluted $0.01​

* Stingray digital group inc - qtrly ‍adjusted net income per share diluted $0.11​

* Stingray digital group inc - qtrly ‍revenues $29.2 million versus $24.5 million