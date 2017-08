BRIEF-STMicro Q2 operating income up at $178 mln

July 26 (Reuters) - STMICROELECTRONICS

* STMICROELECTRONICS - ‍Q2 NET REVENUES OF $1.92 BILLION; UP 5.6% SEQUENTIALLY AND 12.9% YEAR-OVER-YEAR​

* STMICROELECTRONICS - ‍EXPECT Q3 REVENUES TO INCREASE ABOUT 9.0% ON A SEQUENTIAL BASIS​

* Q2 NET PROFIT GROUP SHARE (US GAAP) $‍151​ MILLION VERSUS $23 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q2 OPERATING INCOME (US GAAP) $‍178​ MILLION VERSUS $28 MILLION YEAR AGO

* STMICROELECTRONICS - ‍GROSS MARGIN IN Q3 IS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT 39.0% PLUS OR MINUS 2.0 PERCENTAGE POINTS​

* Q2 GROSS MARGIN OF 38.3%

* WELL POSITIONED TO REACH THE SHORT-TERM FINANCIAL TARGETS WE OUTLINED FOR THE SECOND HALF OF 2017 - CEO

* EXPECTS Q3 2017 REVENUES TO INCREASE ABOUT 9.0% ON A SEQUENTIAL BASIS, PLUS OR MINUS 3.5 PERCENTAGE POINTS