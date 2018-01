BRIEF-Stmicroelectronics NV - Anticipate Q1 Revenues To Decrease By About 10% On A Sequential Basis

Stmicroelectronics Nv:

* STMICROELECTRONICS NV - CONTINUE TO SEE SOLID DEMAND ACROSS PRODUCT GROUPS AND GEOGRAPHIES

* STMICROELECTRONICS NV - Q1 WE ANTICIPATE A BETTER THAN SEASONAL TREND FOR SMART DRIVING AND INTERNET OF THINGS APPLICATIONS

* STMICROELECTRONICS NV - ANTICIPATE Q1 REVENUES TO DECREASE BY ABOUT 10% ON A SEQUENTIAL BASIS

* STMICROELECTRONICS NV - EXPECT GROSS MARGIN TO DECREASE TO ABOUT 39.5% AT MID-POINT IN Q1

* STMICROELECTRONICS NV - EXPECT TO INVEST THIS YEAR APPROXIMATELY $1.0 TO $1.1 BILLION

* STMICRO- ATTRIBUTES Q4 REVENUE INCREASE TO MAINLY THANKS TO HIGHER THAN EXPECTED REVENUES IN IMAGING PRODUCTS AND MICROCONTROLLERS