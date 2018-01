BRIEF-STMicroelectronics Operating Income (US GAAP) Up At 308 Million Dollars

Jan 25 (Reuters) - STMICROELECTRONICS NV:

* Q4 NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO PARENT COMPANY (US GAAP) $308 MILLION VERSUS $286 MILLION IN REUTERS POLL

* Q4 NET REVENUES (US GAAP) $2.47 BILLION VERSUS $2.35 BILLION IN REUTERS POLL

* Q4 OPERATING INCOME (US GAAP) $408‍​ MILLION VERSUS $336 MILLION IN REUTERS POLL

* Q4 FREE CASH FLOW $145 MILLION VERSUS $135 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q4 GROSS MARGIN AT 40.6 PERCENT VERSUS 37.5 PERCENT YEAR AGO

* ‍​EXPECTS Q1 2018 REVENUES TO DECREASE ABOUT 10 PCT ON A SEQUENTIAL BASIS, PLUS OR MINUS 3.5 PERCENT POINTS

* ‍​GROSS MARGIN IN THE Q1 IS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT 39.5 PCT, PLUS OR MINUS 2.0 PERCENTAGE POINTS.

* ‍​EXPECTS TO INVEST ABOUT $1.0 TO $1.1 BILLION IN 2018

* SEES Q1 REVENUES DECREASE BY ABOUT 10 PCT ON SEQUENTIAL BASIS

* SEES Q1 REVENUES DECREASE BY ABOUT 10 PCT ON SEQUENTIAL BASIS

* SEES Q1 REVENUES DECREASE REPRESENTING YEAR-ON-YEAR GROWTH OF ABOUT 22 PCT AT GUIDANCE RANGE MID-POINT