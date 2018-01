Jan 8 (Reuters) - Stockholm IT Ventures AB:

* PTA-NEWS: STOCKHOLM IT VENTURES AB: STOCKHOLM IT VENTURES AB ANNOUNCES PLANS TO LAUNCH ICO IN FEBRUARY

* ‍ICO WILL BE OFFERING SITV‘S BYTEMINE COINS AND WILL BE LOOKING TO RAISE EUR25MILLION​

* ‍ICO IS INTENDED TO TAKE PLACE FROM END OF FEBRUARY AND THROUGH MARCH 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)