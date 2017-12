Dec 22 (Reuters) - STOCKHOLM IT VENTURES AB:

* PTA-ADHOC: STOCKHOLM IT VENTURES AB: STOCKHOLM IT VENTURES AB AGREES PURCHASE OF BITCOIN MINING BUSINESS

* SITV HAVE ALSO ACQUIRED USE OF A BOND TO VALUE OF EUR25 MILLION

* ACQUISITION OF A BITCOIN MINING BUSINESS IN AN ALL SHARE DEAL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)