BRIEF-Stockholm IT Ventures Signs Memorandum Of Understanding With Cryptotech AS

Jan 16 (Reuters) - STOCKHOLM IT VENTURES AB:

* PTA-ADHOC: STOCKHOLM IT VENTURES AB: STOCKHOLM IT VENTURES AB SIGNS MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING WITH CRYPTOTECH AS

* STOCKHOLM IT VENTURES - ‍DEAL WILL SEE CO ACQUIRING CRYPTOCURRENCY MINING CAPACITY OF 7.500 PETAHASH FOR A PERIOD OF 5 YEARS​

* STOCKHOLM IT VENTURES WILL PAY UP TO A MAXIMUM OF EUR210 MILLION FOR DEAL

* ‍EUR200 MILLION TO BE PAID IN CASH AND REMAINING EUR10 MILLION IN SHARES​