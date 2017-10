Oct 25 (Reuters) - Stockland Corporation Ltd:

* Confirmed it remained on track to deliver profit in line with its guidance for FY18​

* ‍Expects to achieve growth in ffo per security of 5.0 - 6.5 per cent across group in FY18

* ‍Expects estimated distribution per security of 26.5 cents in FY18, up 4 per cent on FY17, with a profit skew to 1H18