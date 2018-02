Feb 21 (Reuters) - Stockland Corporation Ltd:

* HY REVENUE FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES UP 14.3% TO $1,337 MILLION

* HY NET PROFIT AFTER TAX ATTRIBUTABLE TO SECURITYHOLDERS DOWN 2.6% TO $684 MILLION

* HY FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SECURITYHOLDERS UP 18.2% TO $436 MILLION

* HY FFO PER SECURITY WAS 18.0 CENTS

* DIVIDEND AND DISTRIBUTION PAYABLE FOR HALF YEAR IS 13.0 CENTS PER SECURITY, WITH A FORECAST FULL YEAR DISTRIBUTION OF 26.5 CENTS FOR FY18