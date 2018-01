Jan 2 (Reuters) - STOCKMANN OYJ ABP:

* STOCKMANN HAS COMPLETED THE DIVESTMENT OF DELICATESSEN‘S BUSINESS IN FINLAND

* TRANSACTION PRICE, EUR 27 MILLION, WAS PAID AT TIME OF CLOSING

* TRANSACTION HAD A POSITIVE CASH FLOW EFFECT OF AROUND EUR 20 MILLION FOR STOCKMANN