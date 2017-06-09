FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Stone Energy announces rampart deep spud and further workforce reductions
June 9, 2017 / 12:43 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Stone Energy announces rampart deep spud and further workforce reductions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 9 (Reuters) - Stone Energy Corp

* Stone Energy Corporation announces rampart deep spud and further workforce reductions

* Drilling operations on its rampart deep prospect in Mississippi canyon block 116 were initiated on June 3, 2017

* Expect workforce reduction to result in an about 25% decrease in salaries, general and administrative cash costs for second half of 2017​

* Expected quarterly cash SG&A outlay, before capitalization, of about $11 million to $12 million/quarter, excluding non-recurring and non-cash items

* Project an overall SG&A reduction of approximately 50% from 2016​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

