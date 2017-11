Nov 1 (Reuters) - Stone Energy Corp

* Stone Energy Corp announces third quarter 2017 results

* Stone Energy Corp - ‍production volumes averaged 19.2 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day for three months ended september 30, 2017​

* Stone Energy Corp - qtrly total oil, natural gas and ngls revenue $69.8 million ‍​

* Stone Energy Corp - qtrly earnings per share $0.06‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: