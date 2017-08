July 28 (Reuters) - Stonegate Bank-

* Stonegate Bank announces second quarter 2017 operating results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.54

* Stonegate Bank -on a tax-equivalent basis, net interest income for three months ended June 30, 2017 was $27.1 million, up about $864,000 from Q1 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: