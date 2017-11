BRIEF-Stor-Age property REIT says HY ‍total revenue up 43.0 pct to 124.0 mln rand​

Nov 21 (Reuters) - STOR-AGE PROPERTY REIT LTD:

* HY ‍TOTAL REVENUE (PROPERTY REVENUE AND OTHER REVENUE) INCREASED BY 43.0% TO R124.0 MILLION (2016: R86.7 MILLION)​

* HY ‍OPERATING PROFIT INCREASE BY 50.2% TO R84.5 MILLION (2016: R56.2 MILLION)​

* HY ‍RENTAL INCOME AMOUNTED TO R110.1 MILLION (2016: R75.6 MILLION), A 45.7% INCREASE COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR​

* ‍GROSS INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 47.02 CENTS PER SHARE FOR SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2017