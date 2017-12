Dec 4 (Reuters) - Stor-Age Property Reit Ltd:

* ‍HAS NOW CONCLUDED AGREEMENTS WITH RESPECT TO ACQUISITION OF CREWE PROPERTY​

* ‍PURCHASE CONSIDERATION IN RESPECT OF CREWE ACQUISITION IS AN AMOUNT OF £7.739 MILLION​