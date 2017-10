Oct 24 (Reuters) - Stor-age Property Reit Ltd:

* ‍HAS SUCCESSFULLY CLOSED ITS BOOKBUILD ANNOUNCED EARLIER ON 24 OCTOBER 2017​

* BLOCK TRADE - STOR-AGE PROPERTY REIT- ‍AMOUNT OF EQUITY TO BE RAISED WAS INCREASED TO ABOUT R1.3 BILLION. AT THIS LEVEL, BOOK WAS SIGNIFICANTLY OVERSUBSCRIBED​

* BLOCK TRADE - STOR-AGE PROPERTY REIT: - ‍110 977 620 NEW ORDINARY SHARES WERE PLACED PURSUANT TO BOOKBUILD AT PRICE OF R11.50 PER BOOKBUILD SHARE​