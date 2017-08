BRIEF-Storage Vault reports qtrly ‍net loss of $3.0 million

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Storage Vault Canada Inc:

* Storagevault reports 2017 second quarter and year to date results

* Q2 revenue C$12.6 million

* Funds from operations were $3.8 million for Q2 2017 compared to $1.7 million in Q2 2016

* Qtrly ‍net loss of $3.0 million

* Adjusted funds from operations were $4.7 million for Q2 2017 compared to $1.9 million in Q2 2016

* During quarter, ‍increased same store NOI by "at least" 10 percent

* During quarter, ‍increased same store NOI by "at least" 10 percent

* Qtrly net operating income grew to $7.9 million from $3.8 million for comparative period