3 days ago
BRIEF-STORE Capital sees FY 2017 adjusted FFO per share $1.69 to $1.71
August 3, 2017 / 11:09 AM / 3 days ago

BRIEF-STORE Capital sees FY 2017 adjusted FFO per share $1.69 to $1.71

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Store Capital Corp

* Store capital announces second quarter 2017 operating results

* Sees fy 2017 adjusted FFO per share $1.69 to $1.71

* Q2 adjusted FFO per share $0.44

* Q2 revenue rose 24.2 percent to $114.2 million

* Store capital corp qtrly net income per share of $0.35

* Store capital corp - ‍updating its 2017 guidance​

* Store capital corp - ‍ given berkshire hathaway investment, company has no near-term plans to issue additional equity​

* Q2 revenue view $107.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Store capital corp - ‍affirms prior projected 2017 annual real estate acquisition volume of approximately $900 million

* Fy2017 FFO per share view $1.67 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 FFO per share view $0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Store capital corp - ‍on way to realizing net acquisition investment goal of $900 million for year​

* Store capital-2017 affo per share guidance equates to anticipated net income,excluding gains or losses on sales of property,of $0.79 - $0.80 per share​

* Store capital corp - ‍q2 results benefitted from june equity private placement with berkshire hathaway​

* Store capital corp qtrly FFO per share ‍$0.42 ​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

