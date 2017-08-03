BRIEF-STORE Capital sees FY 2017 adjusted FFO per share $1.69 to $1.71

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Store Capital Corp
* Store capital announces second quarter 2017 operating results
* Sees fy 2017 adjusted FFO per share $1.69 to $1.71
* Q2 adjusted FFO per share $0.44
* Q2 revenue rose 24.2 percent to $114.2 million
* Store capital corp qtrly net income per share of $0.35
* Store capital corp - updating its 2017 guidance
* Store capital corp - given berkshire hathaway investment, company has no near-term plans to issue additional equity
* Q2 revenue view $107.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Store capital corp - affirms prior projected 2017 annual real estate acquisition volume of approximately $900 million
* Fy2017 FFO per share view $1.67 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 FFO per share view $0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Store capital corp - on way to realizing net acquisition investment goal of $900 million for year
* Store capital-2017 affo per share guidance equates to anticipated net income,excluding gains or losses on sales of property,of $0.79 - $0.80 per share
* Store capital corp - q2 results benefitted from june equity private placement with berkshire hathaway
* Store capital corp qtrly FFO per share $0.42