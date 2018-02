Feb 26 (Reuters) - STORYTEL AB (PUBL):

* Q4 STREAMING-REVENUE TO 209.2 MSEK (147.4 MSEK)

* Q4 SHARE OF INTERNATIONAL STREAMING-REVENUE AT 43.6% (37.9%)

* GOAL FOR STREAMING IS TO HAVE 800,000 SUBSCRIBERS IN FIFTEEN MARKETS BY END OF 2018

* NET TURNOVER FOR GROUP IN Q4, 2017 TOTALLED SEK 365,055 (287,298)

* Q4, 2017 UNIT-SALE COSTS FOR GROUP TOTALLED 212,366 (155,974) TSEK.