BRIEF-Storytel sees positive Q4 after strong Q3 sales growth

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Storytel AB (Publ)

* Storytel Q3 sales 309 million SEK (237)

* Storytel Q3 pretax result -24 million SEK (+7)

* Storytel says forecast for Q4, 2017 looks positive in all our markets

* Says in Sweden we have nearly 300,000 subscribers, and in total more than 530,000, which will generate up to 210 MSEK in streaming revenues during Q4, 2017

* Says during 2017 as a whole, we estimate our streaming

* revenues will total approximately 730 MSEK, which is an increase of 47% compared to 2016 as a whole