2 months ago
BRIEF-Straight Path Communications' Q3 revenue $200,000
June 9, 2017 / 10:43 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Straight Path Communications' Q3 revenue $200,000

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 9 (Reuters) - Straight Path Communications Inc

* Straight Path Communications reports results for third quarter fiscal 2017

* Q3 revenue $200,000

* Net loss attributable to SPCI of $6.0 million in this quarter, compared to $25.4 million in prior fiscal quarter

* Cash and cash equivalents of $14.6 million at April 30, 2017, up by $6.8 million from prior quarter close

* Will not host an investor conference call this quarter

* Straight Path Communications Inc qtrly loss per share $0.49 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

