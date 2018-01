Jan 26 (Reuters) - Strat Aero Plc:

* ‍STRAT AERO PLC, AN INTERNATIONAL AEROSPACE COMPANY FOCUSED ON RAPIDLY EMERGING UNMANNED AERIAL VEHICLE SECTOR, HAS ISSUED 114,285,714 NEW ORDINARY SHARES OF 0.01P EACH AS A RESULT OF AN EXERCISE OF 114,285,714 WARRANTS EXERCISABLE AT 0.035P EACH​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Emma Rumney)