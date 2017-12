Dec 6 (Reuters) - Strata Skin Sciences Inc:

* STRATA SKIN SCIENCES ANNOUNCES DEPARTURE OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

* STRATA SKIN SCIENCES INC - CHRISTINA ALLGEIER RESIGNED AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

* STRATA SKIN SCIENCES INC - ALLGEIER INTENDS TO REMAIN IN HER CURRENT ROLE THROUGH DECEMBER 31 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: