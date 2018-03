March 6 (Reuters) - Strata Skin Sciences Inc:

* STRATA SKIN SCIENCES, INC. DELAYS FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* STRATA SKIN SCIENCES- ADDITIONAL TIME REQUIRED, DUE IN PART TO EXTENDED POWER OUTAGE AT HORSHAM, TO COMPLETE REVIEW OF SOME ACCOUNTING MATTERS

* STRATA SKIN SCIENCES INC - Q4 AND FISCAL 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS EARNINGS CALL HAS BEEN DELAYED TO MARCH 29 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: