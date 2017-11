Nov 20 (Reuters) - Stratcorp Ltd

* ‍RICHARD DARYLL BOTHA HAS RESIGNED AS INTERIM CEO AND WILL BE SERVING HIS NOTICE PERIOD UNTIL 30 NOVEMBER 2017​

* ‍NORMAN BOTHA HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS INTERIM CEO WITH EFFECT FROM 1 DECEMBER 2017​