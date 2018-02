Jan 30 (Reuters) - Heilan Home Co Ltd:

* SAYS STRATEGIC INVESTORS PLAN TO ACQUIRE 5 PERCENT STAKE IN THE COMPANY AND TO SET UP INDUSTRY INVESTMENT FUND

* SAYS SHARE TRADE REMAINS SUSPENDED, IT AIMS TO DISCLOSE MORE INFORMATION BEFORE FEB 5 Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2nnYoCE Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)