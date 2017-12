BRIEF-Strategic Value Partners Had Discussions With Chairman Of Penn Virginia’S Board

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Penn Virginia Corp:

* STRATEGIC VALUE PARTNERS-SAYS HAD DISCUSSIONS WITH CHAIRMAN OF PENN VIRGINIA’S BOARD REGARDING PERFORMANCE, OPERATION OF BUSINESS, ONGOING PROSPECTS

* STRATEGIC VALUE PARTNERS SAYS IN THE MEETING WITH CHAIRMAN OF PENN VIRGINIA, HAVE EXPRESSED DISSATISFACTION WITH CO, AND DISCUSSIONS ARE CONTINUING

* STRATEGIC VALUE PARTNERS REPORTS 10.2 PERCENT STAKE IN PENN VIRGINIA CORP AS OF DECEMBER 6 - SEC FILING