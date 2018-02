BRIEF-Straumann Holding FY Net Profit Up At CHF 276 Million

Feb 15 (Reuters) - STRAUMANN HOLDING AG:

* ‍FULL-YEAR REVENUE CLIMBS 21% IN SWISS FRANCS (16% ORGANIC1) TO CHF 1112 MILLION​

* ‍Q4 REVENUE RISES 18% (ORGANIC) DRIVEN BY DOUBLE-DIGIT GROWTH IN ALL REGIONS​

* FY ‍NET PROFIT REACHES CHF 276M (MARGIN: 25%)​

* ‍BOARD PROPOSES FURTHER DIVIDEND INCREASE TO CHF 4.75 PER SHARE (2016: CHF 4.25)​

* FY ‍UNDERLYING EBITDA AND EBIT BOTH ROSE 26%, WITH RESPECTIVE MARGINS REACHING 29% AND 26%​

* STRAUMANN - ‍OUTLOOK 2018: IS CONFIDENT THAT CAN CONTINUE TO EXPAND ITS MARKET SHARE BY ACHIEVING ORGANIC GROWTH IN LOW DOUBLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE RANGE​

* ‍OUTLOOK 2018: EXPECTS EBIT MARGIN TO REMAIN STABLE​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)