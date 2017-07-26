BRIEF-Strayer Education Q2 earnings per share $0.92

July 26 (Reuters) - Strayer Education Inc

* Strayer Education Inc reports second quarter enrollment, revenues and earnings; Q3 2017 enrollment outlook

* Q2 earnings per share $0.73 excluding items

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.87 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share $0.92

* Q2 revenue $112.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $113.7 million

* Total enrollments at Strayer University for Q3 2017 are anticipated to grow 7% to approximately 41,600 students

* Strayer Education Inc - new student enrollments are expected to increase approximately 7% for Q3

* Revenue per student for Q3 is expected to decrease between 1% and 2%

* Strayer Education - new student enrollments expected to increase about 7%, continuing student enrollments are expected to increase about 8% in Q3

* Strayer Education Inc qtrly student enrollment at Strayer University, increased 6 percent to 43,411 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: