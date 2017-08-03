FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 days ago
BRIEF-Street Capital Q2 ‍total revenue $16.1 million
August 3, 2017 / 10:15 AM / 3 days ago

BRIEF-Street Capital Q2 ‍total revenue $16.1 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Street Capital Group Inc

* Street Capital announces 2017 second quarter results

* Street Capital Group Inc - qtrly ‍adjusted shareholders' diluted earnings per share were $0.02​

* Street Capital Group Inc - ‍total revenue (net of acquisition costs) was $16.1 million in Q2-2017 compared to $19.9 million​

* Street Capital Group Inc - ‍during Q2 2017, company initiated a business restructuring that involved reduction of approximately 10% of its workforce​

* Street Capital Group Inc - ‍anticipated ongoing expense savings from staff reduction is between $1.5 to $2.0 million per year​

* Street Capital Group Inc - ‍is still targeting positive operating leverage beginning in 2018​

* Q2 earnings per share view c$0.03, revenue view c$17.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Street Capital Group Inc - qtrly ‍​ shareholders' diluted earnings per share $0.00 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

