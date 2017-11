Nov 23 (Reuters) - Stride Property Ltd

* ‍HY profit after income tax of NZ$33.3 million, up NZ$9.2 million ​

* ‍HY net rental income of NZ$28.7 million versus NZ$29.5 m​ln

* ‍9.91 cents per share combined stride property group cash dividend targeted for​ FY18 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: