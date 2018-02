Feb 22 (Reuters) - Stroeer:

* 2017 REVENUES UP 18 PERCENT AT 1.12 BILLION EUROS, ORGANIC GROWTH 9 PERCENT

* 2017 OPERATIONAL EBITDA UP 17 PERCENT AT 331 MILLION EUR, ADJUSTED NET PROFIT UP 19 PERCENT AT 184 MILLION

* SAYS NOW SEES 2018 REVENUES 1.6 BILLION EUROS VERSUS PREVIOUS GUIDANCE FOR 1.5 BILLION EUROS

* SAYS NOW SEES 2018 OPERATIONAL EBITDA 535 MILLION EUROS UNDER IFRS 16 VERSUS PREVIOUS GUIDANCE FOR 370 MILLION PRE-IFRS 16 Further company coverage: