BRIEF-Stroeer sees sales, profit rising further in 2018

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Stroeer

* Says sees 2018 sales of 1.5 billion euros, organic sales growth of 5-10 percent

* Says sees 2018 operational EBITDA of 370 million

* Q3 revenues 312.1 million eur versus year-earlier 263.3 million

* Q3 operational EBITDA 73 million eur versus year-earlier 62.4 million

* Q3 adjusted net profit 37 million eur versus year-earlier 28 million

* Says raises volume of Schuldschein to 350 million eur versus 150 million due to high demand