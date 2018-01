Jan 29 (Reuters) - STROEER:

* HAS SIGNED THE PURCHASE AGREEMENTS FOR THE COMPLETE ACQUISITION OF DV-COM AND D+S 360

* CLOSING OF TRANSACTIONS IS EXPECTED IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018

* AS RESULT OF ACQUISITIONS, EXPECTS ANNUAL, COMBINED REVENUE CONTRIBUTION OF APPROX. 125 MILLION EUROS Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)