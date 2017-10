Oct 23 (Reuters) - Strongbow Exploration Inc

* ‍Strongbow’s South Crofty receives water discharge permit British Tin project fully permitted for production decision​

* Strongbow Exploration Inc - ‍south Crofty tin project is now fully permitted with underground mine permission valid for another 54 years until 2071​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)