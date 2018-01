Jan 18 (Reuters) - Strongbridge Biopharma Plc:

* STRONGBRIDGE BIOPHARMA RECEIVES NOTICE OF ALLOWANCE FROM U.S. PATENT AND TRADEMARK OFFICE FOR NEW PATENT COVERING RECORLEV™ (LEVOKETOCONAZOLE) FOR THE TREATMENT OF CUSHING’S SYNDROME

* STRONGBRIDGE BIOPHARMA - ‍ TERM OF U.S. PATENT SCHEDULED TO ISSUE FROM APPLICATION WILL EXPIRE JAN 10, 2026, PLUS ANY TIME ALLOWED FOR TERM EXTENSION​