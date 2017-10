Sept 27 (Reuters) - STRONGPOINT ASA:

* REG-STRONGPOINT ASA: STRENGTHENS ITS POSITION WITHIN CLICK & COLLECT IN THE NORDICS

* HAS RECEIVED AND ADDITIONAL ORDER OF 16 CLICK & COLLECT SOLUTIONS FROM AXFOOD, WHICH IS SECOND LARGEST GROCERY COMPANY IN SWEDEN. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)