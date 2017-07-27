FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Stryker Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.53
July 27, 2017 / 8:12 PM / 10 days ago

BRIEF-Stryker Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.53

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Stryker Corp:

* Reg-Stryker reports second quarter 2017 results

* Sees q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.50 to $1.55

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.53

* Q2 earnings per share $1.03

* Q2 sales $3.0 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.98 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Stryker Corp qtrly orthopaedics net sales of $1.1 billion increased 5.5 pct in quarter as reported

* Stryker- ‍now expect 2017 organic net sales growth to be in range of 6.5 pct to 7.0 pct

* Stryker corp says now expect 2017 organic net sales growth to be in range of 6.5 pct to 7.0 pct

* Stryker corp- ‍now expect 2017 adjusted net earnings per diluted share to be in range of $6.45 to $6.55​

* Stryker - if foreign currency exchange rates hold near current levels, expect net sales in q3 and full year to be negatively impacted by about 0.5 pct

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $6.43, revenue view $12.23 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Stryker - if foreign currency exchange rates hold near current levels, expect adjusted earnings per share to be negatively impacted by approximately $0.02 in q3

* Stryker - if foreign currency exchange rates hold near current levels, expect adjusted earnings per share to be negatively impacted by approximately $0.10 in full year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

