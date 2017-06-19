BRIEF-Stryker to acquire NOVADAQ Technologies

June 19 (Reuters) - Stryker Corp

* Reg-Stryker announces definitive agreement to acquire novadaq technologies inc.

* Stryker corp - deal for us$11.75 per share

* Stryker corp - transaction expected to be dilutive to stryker's 2017 adjusted net earnings per diluted share by $0.03 - $0.05

* Stryker corp - for 2018, transaction is expected to be neutral to stryker's earnings and accretive thereafter

* Stryker corp - no change to stryker's 2017 estimated adjusted net earnings per diluted share, which is in range of $6.35 - $6.45

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $6.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S