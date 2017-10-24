BRIEF-Stryker to acquire Vexim

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Stryker Corp
* Stryker to acquire Vexim
* Stryker Corp - Stryker paid EUR 20.00 per share and EUR 3.91 per BSAAR warrant for deal
* Stryker Corp says transaction is expected to be neutral to Stryker’s 2017 adjusted net earnings per diluted share
* Stryker - indirectly acquired securities held by some Vexim shareholders, managers, representing 50.7 pct of share capital, 50.3 pct of voting rights of co
* Stryker - deal price represents equity value of Vexim on fully diluted basis of about EUR 183 million, corresponding to enterprise value of about EUR 162 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: