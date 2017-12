Dec 7 (Reuters) - Entellus Medical Inc:

* ENTELLUS MEDICAL ANNOUNCES DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO BE ACQUIRED BY STRYKER CORPORATION FOR A PURCHASE PRICE OF $24.00 PER SHARE IN CASH

* DEAL FOR EQUITY VALUE OF ABOUT $662 MILLION

* ‍ENTELLUS BOARD OF DIRECTORS UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED ENTERING INTO AGREEMENT​